Jaguars' Maason Smith: Healthy scratch vs. Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Smith was activated from the active/PUP list mid-August and is not dealing with an injury, so he is a healthy scratch for Week 1, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union. Smith, the Jaguars' 2024 second-round pick, was expected to serve in a meaningful role on the interior defensive line, but he'll observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Khalen Saunders and Austin Johnson work in rotation with DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead. Smith's next opportunity to make his 2025 debut is Sunday, Sept. 14 against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Jaguars' Maason Smith: Activated from PUP list Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Maason Smith: Precautionary placement on PUP•
-
Jaguars' Maason Smith: Opens camp on PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Maason Smith: Contributes during rookie campaign•
-
Jaguars' Maason Smith: All set for Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Maason Smith: Not playing Week 11•