Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Smith was activated from the active/PUP list mid-August and is not dealing with an injury, so he is a healthy scratch for Week 1, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union. Smith, the Jaguars' 2024 second-round pick, was expected to serve in a meaningful role on the interior defensive line, but he'll observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Khalen Saunders and Austin Johnson work in rotation with DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead. Smith's next opportunity to make his 2025 debut is Sunday, Sept. 14 against the Bengals in Cincinnati.