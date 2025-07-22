The Jaguars placed Smith (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was the 48th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and appeared in 11 regular-season games as a rookie, making five starts. He finished the campaign with 17 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and three pass breakups on 384 defensive snaps. Smith should again be a prominent member of the Jaguars' defensive line rotation.