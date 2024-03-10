The Jaguars are expected to finalize a trade Sunday to acquire Jones from the Patriots in exchange for a future late-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal won't become official until the new league year begins Wednesday, but assuming Jones is able to pass a physical, the Jacksonville native will return to his hometown team heading into his fourth NFL season. Though he served as a 42-game starter over his first three seasons in New England, Jones slid to third on the depth chart by the end of the 2023 campaign and finished his tenure with the Patriots with a 66.1 percent completion rate for 6.8 yards per attempt and a 46:36 TD:INT. He'll give the Jaguars an experienced backup option behind Trevor Lawrence, who has thus far proven durable in his young career with just one missed game over three seasons. Expect the Jaguars to decline Jones' pricey fifth-year option on his rookie contract this spring, which will make the 25-year-old signal-caller eligible for free agency following the 2024 season.