Jones completed 25 of 39 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders.

The Jaguars haven't been afraid to take to the air with Jones under center, as he's now attempted 46 and 39 passes in the last two weeks. His stat line was driven by that volume rather than efficiency, illustrated by averaging just 6.3 yards per attempt despite connecting with Brian Thomas for a 62-yard score late in the third quarter. The biggest positive for the day was Jones' ball security, marking only the second time he did not turn the ball over in six games as Jacksonville's starter.