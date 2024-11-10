Jones will start Sunday's game against the Vikings with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) listed as questionable but slated to be inactive for the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Even though Lawrence was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, Pelissero notes that Jones took all the first-team reps and will be in line for his first extended action of the season with Jacksonville, as his prior two appearances had come at the tail end of blowout losses. Jones -- who previously started 42 games with the Patriots over the past three seasons -- could be headed for additional starts beyond Sunday, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting that Lawrence is dealing with a significant AC joint sprain to his non-throwing shoulder that likely puts him in the week-to-week rather than the day-to-day category. While surgery is considered a possibility for Lawrence, the Jaguars' plan for the time being is to have him treat the injury through rest and rehab. The Jaguars will play the Lions in Week 11 before going on bye Week 12, so it may make sense for the team to have Jones start in place of Lawrence for the next two games before reassessing its quarterback situation following the bye week.