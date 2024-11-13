Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Jones will start Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Pederson ruling Trevor Lawrence out for a second straight game, Jones will get another opportunity to direct the offense after struggling to lead productive drives in his first extended action with the Jaguars in Week 10. Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in last Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings, committing three turnovers in total after also losing a fumble. The matchup with a Lions defense that hasn't been as productive against the pass (6.5 yards per attempt allowed) or in generating pressure (24 sacks in nine games) as Minnesota is a slightly more favorable one for Jones, but he still profiles as a low-end fantasy option, given his lack of rushing ability and the relatively muted passing production he's shown over his 43 career starts between New England and Jacksonville. Per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, Pederson said Tuesday that he has optimism Lawrence will be able to return following the Jaguars' Week 12 bye, so Jones' run as a starter could come to an end after Sunday.