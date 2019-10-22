Play

Smith signed a contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was let go by the 49ers towards the end of the preseason after recording only 35 tackles over 12 games in 2018. The 30-year-old will provide some linebacker depth for the Jaguars with Najee Goode recovering from a foot injury and D.J. Alexander (foot) moving to injured reserve.

