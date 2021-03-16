The Saints traded Brown to the Jaguars on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Saints planned to cut Brown if they couldn't find a trade partner, so this works out well for both parties. The Jaguars are upgrading their defensive front, as they also signed veteran DT Tyson Alualu on Tuesday. Brown -- a first-round pick in 2015 -- struggled to stand out on the Saints' crowded defensive line, and he recorded 27 tackles and a sack across 13 games last season. He'll compete with Alualu and Taven Bryan for playing time.