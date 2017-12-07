Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Adds another sack Sunday
Jackson had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Colts.
The sack is Jackson's sixth of the season, and he also added a pass break-up. The Jaguars feature another quality matchup against the Seahawks offensive line in Week 14.
