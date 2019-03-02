The Jaguars have been openly shopping Jackson in an effort to trade him prior to the start of the new league year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The reasoning seems fairly transparent, as the Jaguars are in need of an upgrade at quarterback and don't have a lot of room in the salary cap to pursue many of the top-end options. Entering the 2019 season with a $15 million non-guaranteed salary certainly makes Jackson a candidate to be moved, but with such a high price tag it seems more likely the Jaguars will simply be forced to release the veteran defensive tackle as opposed to finding a willing trade partner.