Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Available via trade
The Jaguars have been openly shopping Jackson in an effort to trade him prior to the start of the new league year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The reasoning seems fairly transparent, as the Jaguars are in need of an upgrade at quarterback and don't have a lot of room in the salary cap to pursue many of the top-end options. Entering the 2019 season with a $15 million non-guaranteed salary certainly makes Jackson a candidate to be moved, but with such a high price tag it seems more likely the Jaguars will simply be forced to release the veteran defensive tackle as opposed to finding a willing trade partner.
More News
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Uncertain future in Jacksonville•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Seeing reduced role•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Clear of injury report•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Records first sack of season•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Collects four tackles in Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...