Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Clear of injury report
Jackson (hamstring) is not present on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Jackson sustained the injury in last Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but apparently had zero issues at practice this week. The 28-year-old should take on his usual workload on the Jaguars defensive line.
