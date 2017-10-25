Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Forces fumble Sunday
Jackson posted three tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble against the Colts on Sunday.
Jackson doubled his sack total Sunday, and he's on pace to eclipse his current career high of 6.5 sacks. While it's another solid year for Jackson, it's nothing special compared to the rest of the league, and he isn't considered a high-caliber IDP threat at this time.
