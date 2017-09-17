Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Leaves game with groin injury
Jackson injured his groin Sunday against the Titans and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
With little time left in the game, it's unlikely Jackson has time to return. This means we'll likely have to wait until after the game, and possibly later in the week, to learn about his status going forward.
