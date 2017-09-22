Play

Jackson (groin) wasn't on Friday's injury report and is on track to be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, which will be played in London, Mike Kay of First Coast News reports

Jackson looks to put pressure on quarterback Joe Flacco, as well as clog up running lanes for Terrance West (calf). The sixth-year defensive tackle has five solo tackles and one sack so far in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories