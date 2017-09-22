Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Left off injury report
Jackson (groin) wasn't on Friday's injury report and is on track to be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, which will be played in London, Mike Kay of First Coast News reports
Jackson looks to put pressure on quarterback Joe Flacco, as well as clog up running lanes for Terrance West (calf). The sixth-year defensive tackle has five solo tackles and one sack so far in 2017.
