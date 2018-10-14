Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Questionable to return
Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Jackson just recorded his first sack of the season in Week 5 but departed early in this contest. He'll be replaced by Abry Jones.
