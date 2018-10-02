Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Records first sack of season
Jackson recorded three tackles (all solo) and a sack across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Jackson had arguably his best performance of the season, as he reached the quarterback for the first time. The run stuffer will have his hands full this Sunday containing Kareem Hunt, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' high-flying offense.
More News
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Collects four tackles in Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Sack in three straight games•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Adds another sack Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Tallies fifth sack•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Records sack in victory•
-
Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Forces fumble Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.