Jackson had two tackles (both solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Jackson started the season off slowly but has 2.5 sacks over the past two games as the Jacksonville defense continues to dominate. Halfway through the 2017 season the 27-year-old has 16 (14 solo), four sacks and a forced fumble.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories