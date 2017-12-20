Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Sack in three straight games
Jackson had one solo tackle, one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against the Texans.
Jackson played just 37 of 62 defensive snaps Sunday, and although his stat line wasn't inflated, the diversity is a nice sign. He now has a career-high eight sacks this season and adds a whopping four forced fumbles. Still, he's a risky IDP option in championship week with most of his value relying on getting to the quarterback.
