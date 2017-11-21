Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Tallies fifth sack
Jackson had two tackles (both solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Both of Jackson's tackles were for a loss, and he played 44 of 55 defensive snaps. The 27-year-old now has 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over the last four games as the Jaguars continue to stifle every offense they come up against.
