Jackson had four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss at Houston to finish the season with 32 tackles (25 solo) and 3.5 sacks.

Jackson produced his worst statistical season since 2014 and for the final two weeks of the season ranked third among Jacksonville's defensive tackles in snap count. The veteran defensive tackle carries a cap hit over $15 million in 2019, and could be released with a dead cap of only $4 million, per Spotrac, and may very well be let go with the team struggling for cap space. Jacksonville also drafted defensive tackle Taven Bryan in the first round of last year's draft, meaning his potential replacement could already be on the roster.