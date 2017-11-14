Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Catches two passes
Lewis nabbed two of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.
Lewis has now caught multiple passes in three straight games after just one such performance in the seasons' first six contests. The big-bodied target has shown some swiftness in the Jaguars' most recent contests with a catch of at least 20 yards in all three. He's still a tough start given the Jaguars' typically run-focused ways, but he seems to be heating up a bit.
