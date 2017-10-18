Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Catchless in loss
Lewis was targeted twice but didn't record a catch in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Rams.
Lewis was the talk of two countries when he helped obliterate the Ravens with three touchdowns during their Week 3 rout in London. That kind of output can make the paranoid fantasy owner fearful of leaving Lewis out of the lineup. Don't be that fantasy owner. Lewis is far removed from his days as an effective receiver, posting just three touchdowns in his previous 37 games combined prior to his Week 3 outburst and recording just one catch outside that game all year. Maybe you could catch lightning in a bottle again with Lewis, but more likely you'll just be standing in the rain.
