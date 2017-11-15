Lewis was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's apparently a new ailment, as Lewis hasn't been listed on the injury report since he dealt with a minor shoulder injury Week 7. He logged 92 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, catching two of five targets for 29 yards. Lewis hasn't topped three catches or 49 yards in any contest since his shocking three-touchdown explosion against the Ravens back in Week 3. Any limitations likely would impact the Jacksonville rushing attack more than the passing game.