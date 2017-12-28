Lewis (ankle) failed to practice Thursday.

Though Lewis wasn't expected to take part in the Jaguars' first practice of the week Wednesday, he ended up being a limited participant. That makes it somewhat surprising that Lewis was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday's session, but his level of involvement Friday will ultimately dictate whether or not he carries an injury designation into the Week 17 matchup with the Titans. The Jaguars are solidified as the AFC's No. 3 seed for the postseason, so there's reason to believe Lewis' reps might be limited even if he's given the green light to play in the regular-season finale.