Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Good to go this week
Lewis (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills.
Overall, Lewis logged 24 catches (on 49 targets) for 318 yards and five TDs this past season, but his fantasy production was sporadic, with a three-TD output on Sept. 24 representing an outlier effort for the 33-year-old tight end.
