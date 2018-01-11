Lewis (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Lewis, who caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in last weekend's playoff win over the Bills, will be a go Sunday against the Steelers. From a fantasy standpoint, Lewis is pretty touchdown-dependent, given that he topped 50 receiving yards just once over the course of the regular season. The tight end did log five TDs in 16 games, but that mark was boosted by an outlier three-TD output on Sept. 24.