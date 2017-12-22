Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Good to go this week
Lewis (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Lewis will be out there if you need him this week, but the veteran tight end has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late, with just two catches (on four targets) for 18 yards combined over his last two outings. Overall, Lewis has hauled in 21 catches for 283 yards in 14 games, with three of his five TDs this season having occurred in a random Week 3 outburst.
