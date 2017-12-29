Lewis (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Lewis has dealt with injuries at various points this season but hasn't missed a game to date. He won't break the streak this weekend, either, despite following a limited/DNP/limited practice regimen this week. Nonetheless, there's a chance Lewis gets some rest Sunday with the Jaguars locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, which would allow James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Koyack to get some run.