Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Good to play Sunday
Lewis (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Tennessee.
Lewis has dealt with injuries at various points this season but hasn't missed a game to date. He won't break the streak this weekend, either, despite following a limited/DNP/limited practice regimen this week. Nonetheless, there's a chance Lewis gets some rest Sunday with the Jaguars locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, which would allow James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Koyack to get some run.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Upgraded to limited participant Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Not expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...