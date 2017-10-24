Lewis had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Colts.

Lewis was battling a minor shoulder issue earlier in the week, but he started in his usual No. 1 tight end role and was targeted three times by Blake Bortles. One of those targets went for a 24-yard reception, while the other produced a five-yard score, Lewis' fourth touchdown of the season. While Lewis trails only Zach Ertz (5) for the league lead among tight ends, it's important to note that three of Lewis' touchdowns came in the Jags' Week 3 blowout win over the Ravens. That game looks to be a major outlier, as Lewis has produced just three catches on five targets in his other six contests.