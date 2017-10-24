Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Hauls in touchdown in win over Colts
Lewis had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Colts.
Lewis was battling a minor shoulder issue earlier in the week, but he started in his usual No. 1 tight end role and was targeted three times by Blake Bortles. One of those targets went for a 24-yard reception, while the other produced a five-yard score, Lewis' fourth touchdown of the season. While Lewis trails only Zach Ertz (5) for the league lead among tight ends, it's important to note that three of Lewis' touchdowns came in the Jags' Week 3 blowout win over the Ravens. That game looks to be a major outlier, as Lewis has produced just three catches on five targets in his other six contests.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Limited again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Catchless in loss•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: One catch in blowout win over Steelers•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: No catches in Week 4 loss•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...