Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Held without a catch in preseason loss
Lewis did not catch a pass in Thursday's preseason loss to Carolina.
Lewis hauled in a pair of receptions in his preseason debut last week against the Bucs, but he didn't make an impact Thursday as the Jags' offense once again sputtered behind the command of both Chad Henne and Blake Bortles. With Julius Thomas out of the picture, Lewis is expected to step back into a more significant role this season, though at age 33 his best days as a receiving threat are firmly in the rear-view. The UCLA product had just 20 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in 2016.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Snags pair of receptions Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Hoping for larger role under new OC•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Could face competition via draft•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Lands on IR•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Injures calf Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Finishes with negative yardage in loss to Texans•
-
No. 8 overall in a PPR draft
Heath Cummings says if you start your draft with Devonta Freeman and Doug Baldwin you should...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR leagues
It's Patriots-palooza from the lucky No. 7 draft slot. More importantly, getting at least one...
-
Podcast: Talking 2017 busts
Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out...
-
Sportsline's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...