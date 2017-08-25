Lewis did not catch a pass in Thursday's preseason loss to Carolina.

Lewis hauled in a pair of receptions in his preseason debut last week against the Bucs, but he didn't make an impact Thursday as the Jags' offense once again sputtered behind the command of both Chad Henne and Blake Bortles. With Julius Thomas out of the picture, Lewis is expected to step back into a more significant role this season, though at age 33 his best days as a receiving threat are firmly in the rear-view. The UCLA product had just 20 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in 2016.