Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: In line to miss practice Wednesday
Lewis (ankle) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lewis' practice time was limited last week due to the same injury, but he ultimately suited up for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale against the Titans and played 53 snaps in the loss. With no reported aggravation to the ankle during that contest, it's likely that Lewis is just being held out Wednesday for maintenance purposes. He should be good to go for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Bills.
