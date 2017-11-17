Lewis (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Browns.

Lewis was listed as a limited participant in each of the Jaguars' practices this week, but the fact that he isn't listed as questionable heading into the weekend suggests his workload may have been restricted for maintenance purposes rather than out of legitimate concern about the knee injury. The 33-year-old tight end is set to make his 150th career start Sunday, tying him for the second-most caps in franchise history. With cold conditions projected to hit Cleveland on Sunday, the Jaguars may neglect the passing game more than usual, thereby limiting the veteran's already modest upside.