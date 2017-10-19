Lewis (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

A limited participant in practice for the second straight day, Lewis doesn't quite seem 100 percent healthy, but the Jaguars haven't provided any indication that he's trending toward sitting out Sunday's game against the Colts. Lewis was re-installed as the Jaguars' top tight end in training camp following the offseason trade of Julius Thomas to the Dolphins, but aside from an anomalous three-touchdown performance in Week 4, the return to the starting lineup hasn't made the veteran an alluring fantasy commodity.