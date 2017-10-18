Lewis was limited at practice Wednesday due to a shoulder issue.

Lewis was on the field for 55 out of 69 snaps on offense in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Rams in Week 6, yet he failed to catch a pass for the second time in three games. His three-touchdown effort in Week 3 is an obvious outlier, as the Jaguars' starting tight end has logged just five catches for 76 yards (on 17 targets) through six games on the season.