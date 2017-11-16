Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Limited Thursday
Lewis (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The Jaguars have monitored Lewis' practice reps through the first two days of the week, but there has been no indication from the team that the knee issue will put the tight end's status in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Browns. Since his three-touchdown outburst in Week 3, Lewis has managed only eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in his subsequent six appearances, rendering him a lower-tier fantasy option at the position.
