Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Lewis (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Lewis caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in this past Sunday's 10-3 win over the Bills. Blake Bortles threw for just 87 yards in the contest, so working in Lewis' favor this weekend is that his QB figures to do some more damage via the air in Sunday's road playoff contest against the Steelers. The tight end is a TD-dependent dart in postseason fantasy formats.
