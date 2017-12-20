Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Misses practice Wednesday
Lewis (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Lewis has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season, with three of his five TDs having occurred in a Week 3 win over the Ravens. His status will be monitored leading up to Sunday's game against the 49ers, but now that he's hurting, the tight end is looking like more of a fantasy dart than usual in Week 16.
