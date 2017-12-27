Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Misses practice with ankle issue
Lewis is expected to be listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Since the Jaguars are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, the team could treat Week 17 as a de facto bye week in preparation for the postseason. With that in mind, banged-up veterans like Lewis seem likely to be limited in practice throughout the week, and there's a possibility the tight end could be held out entirely Sunday in Tennessee. If Lewis is sidelined with the ankle issue or restricted in the regular-season finale, James O'Shaughnessy, who reeled in a season-best five targets in last week's loss to San Francisco, would step in as the team's top tight end.
