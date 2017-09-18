Lewis was held without a catch in the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Titans.

For the second straight week, Lewis was targeted twice but was unable to register a catch on an afternoon in which the Jags' passing offense struggled mightily. With Blake Bortles at the helm, Lewis can be safely ignored in standard-sized leagues, with his only real value coming as a potential touchdown vulture in the red zone -- and even that might be optimistic. Since the start of the 2015 season (28 games played), Lewis has only 36 catches and one touchdown.