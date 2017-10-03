Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: No catches in Week 4 loss
Lewis was held without a catch in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets.
After coming out of nowhere to grab three touchdowns in the Jags' Week 3 win over the Ravens, Lewis came back down to Earth in Week 4. The veteran tight end was targeted four times but, like the rest of the Jaguars' receiving corps, fell victim to yet another wildly inaccurate afternoon from Blake Bortles. Even after his Week 3 breakout, Lewis is best-avoided in most fantasy formats, as there's little evidence to suggest that he'll be a significant factor in the Jacksonville offense on a week-to-week basis.
