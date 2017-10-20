Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: No longer on injury report
Lewis (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday.
Lewis has failed to catch a pass in two of his last three outings, with his three-touchdown outburst in Week 3 an obvious outlier. Overall, Jacksonville's starting tight end has recorded just five catches (on 17 targets) for 76 yards through six games to date.
