Lewis (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday.

Lewis has failed to catch a pass in two of his last three outings, with his three-touchdown outburst in Week 3 an obvious outlier. Overall, Jacksonville's starting tight end has recorded just five catches (on 17 targets) for 76 yards through six games to date.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories