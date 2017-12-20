Lewis is not expected to practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com.

This is the first report of a shoulder injury for Lewis, so both the origin and extent are unclear. However, it leaves his status in question for this week's matchup with the 49ers. The Jaguars will provide an official update on Lewis' status after Wednesday's session concludes.

