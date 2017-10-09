Play

Lewis had one catch for 14 yards in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Steelers.

Lewis was targeted only twice on an afternoon in which Blake Bortles attempted just 14 passes and registered eight completions. The veteran tight end had a breakout game in Week 3, catching three touchdowns in a win over Baltimore, but he's since returned to being only a minor factor in one of the NFL's least-efficient passing offenses.

