Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: One catch in loss to Cards
Lewis had one catch for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Lewis blew up in Week 3 with four catches for 62 yards and three touchdowns, but he's been mostly an afterthought in the weeks since, notching no more than two catches in seven of his last eight games. The 33-year-old has been targeted only four times in the last two weeks combined by quarterback Blake Bortles, who attempted 33 passes Sunday.
