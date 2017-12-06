Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Picks up 46 yards
Lewis snagged four of five targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
The catch total tied a season high for Lewis. The veteran tight end has not been much of a receiver in recent seasons but is showing some consistency as of late. He has either scored or topped 40 yards in four of his last six games. Paired with his stranglehold on the starting job, seeing the field for 56 of 66 offensive plays on Sunday, Lewis is becoming a weapon to be reckoned with in Jacksonville.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Records one catch in loss to Arizona•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Snags a touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Lifted from injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Catches two passes•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.