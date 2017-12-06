Lewis snagged four of five targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.

The catch total tied a season high for Lewis. The veteran tight end has not been much of a receiver in recent seasons but is showing some consistency as of late. He has either scored or topped 40 yards in four of his last six games. Paired with his stranglehold on the starting job, seeing the field for 56 of 66 offensive plays on Sunday, Lewis is becoming a weapon to be reckoned with in Jacksonville.