Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Records one catch in loss to Arizona
Lewis had one catch for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Lewis blew up in the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Ravens with four catches for 62 yards and three touchdowns, but he's been mostly an afterthought in his subsequent outings, notching no more than two catches in seven of his last eight games. The 33-year-old has been targeted only four times in the last two weeks combined.
