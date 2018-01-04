Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Returns to practice
Lewis (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
We'll have to see if the tight end ends up with an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills, but we'd expect him to suit up this weekend, in any case. The 2006 first-rounder finished up the 2017 season with 24 catches (on 49 targets) for 318 yards and five TDs, three of which Lewis logged on Sept. 24.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: In line to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Good to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Upgraded to limited participant Thursday•
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.