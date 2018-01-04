Lewis (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

We'll have to see if the tight end ends up with an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills, but we'd expect him to suit up this weekend, in any case. The 2006 first-rounder finished up the 2017 season with 24 catches (on 49 targets) for 318 yards and five TDs, three of which Lewis logged on Sept. 24.