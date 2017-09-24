Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Scores three times
Lewis caught four of five targets for 62 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 44-7 win over the Ravens in London.
Held without a catch on four targets over the first two weeks, Lewis shockingly became the first player this season to catch three touchdown passes in a single game. His massive 6-foot-6 frame came in quite useful on scoring passes from 17, 30 and four yards out. Lewis plays the vast majority of offensive snaps and figures to remain threat in the red zone, but Sunday's outing is still best viewed as an extreme outlier. He only has 31 touchdowns in 157 regular-season games, despite serving as a starter for most of his career. Lewis does draw a favorable Week 4 matchup, heading to New York to face the Jets.
