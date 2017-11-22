Lewis reeled in both of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.

Lewis faked as though he was blocking on a play-action pass in the first quarter and then slipped out for a 10-yard touchdown, the Jaguars' first score of the game. The touchdown was Lewis' second in the past four games and fifth of the season -- the second most of his career. Even though Lewis ranks just sixth on a bottom-10 passing team in catches, he has three more touchdowns than any other Jaguar target. His production is getting hard to ignore.