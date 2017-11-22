Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Snags a touchdown
Lewis reeled in both of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.
Lewis faked as though he was blocking on a play-action pass in the first quarter and then slipped out for a 10-yard touchdown, the Jaguars' first score of the game. The touchdown was Lewis' second in the past four games and fifth of the season -- the second most of his career. Even though Lewis ranks just sixth on a bottom-10 passing team in catches, he has three more touchdowns than any other Jaguar target. His production is getting hard to ignore.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Lifted from injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Catches two passes•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Snags three passes•
-
Jaguars' Marcedes Lewis: Hauls in touchdown in win over Colts•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...