Lewis secured two of four targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason loss to the Bucs.

The veteran tight end is potentially in line for an increased role in the passing game now that Julius Thomas has departed. Lewis saw the third-most targets on the night for the Jaguars, but for all practical purposes, he'll likely be a fourth option at best on the majority of weeks behind Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee. Lewis has only played 16 games once in the last four seasons, last topping 25 receptions back in 2012.